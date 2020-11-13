The India disposable latex gloves market was valued at $181.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $282.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Latex gloves are made of natural rubber. Gloves are disposable items used during medical examinations and procedures aimed at preventing cross-contamination between healthcare providers and patients. These cloves are available in different sizes such as XS, S, M, and L. Some brands sell XL size, as well. Gloves are generally used by healthcare professionals for examination and surgery. More specifically, gloves are usually sized because they are worn for the much longer period and require good finesse. There are various advantages of latex gloves such as skin fit, good touch sensitivity, cost-effective, elastic & strong, and, most importantly, biodegradable.

The market for latex gloves is driven primarily by increase in awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding hygiene and safety. Latex gloves have been used in various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, food, biotechnology, automotive, and others. These gloves provide safety during many activities such as reactive materials, toxic chemicals, or unsanitary practices. In addition, the manufacturing process of particular products such as medical devices, medicinal products, and food involving a high standard of quality and managing of these products is the inhumane treatment that may cause contamination of a product if proper precautions are not taken.

Some of the key players operating in the India disposable latex gloves market are Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, GPC Medical Ltd., Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Lars Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Lenora Gloves Pvt. Ltd., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Ltd, and Sara Healthcare..

The demand for latex gloves is expected to increase in the future due to the requirement for safety at work, hygiene, product quality control, and also protection against chemicals. In addition, physicians, healthcare personnel, and surgeons are increasing the use of latex gloves to prevent infections and other complications. Furthermore, latex gloves have application for washing and cleaning in household purposes. Consequently, due to increasing concerns for hygiene, product quality, and safety, the latex glove market anticipates assured growth in the future

The India disposable latex gloves market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and application. By product type, the market is classified into sterile and non-sterile. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into online and off-line (wholesale and retail). According to application, it is divided into surgical, medical, and others.

