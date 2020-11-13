Epoxy resin is a class of thermosetting polymers formed by copolymerization of an epoxide with another compound having two hydroxyl groups. It is used across numerous industrial applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives, composites, and electronic encapsulation & others owing to its corrosion, chemical, and moisture resistance; thermal stability, mechanical strength, durability, and superior adhesion.

North America and LAMEA are the largest markets as they have high demand for epoxy resin from aerospace industry. Other major factors that drive the demand for epoxy resin include rapid industrialization, growth in end use industries, extensive R&D on epoxy resin, and increase in demand for lightweight composite materials. However, fluctuation in raw material prices mainly epichlorohydrin (ECH) could hamper the market growth.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012986

The report segments the epoxy resin market on the basis of type, physical form, application, end user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into DGBEA, DGBEF, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, and others. By physical form, it is categorized into solid, liquid, and solution (semi-solid) epoxy. By application, it is used in paints & coatings, adhesives, composites, electronic encapsulation, and others. Based on end user industry, it is subdivided into building & construction, transportation, general industrial, consumer goods, wind power, aerospace, marine, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players include:

BASF SE

E I DuPont de Nemours and Company.

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

3M Company

Kukdo Chemicals

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Olin Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global epoxy resin market, in terms of revenue and volume.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2014 and 2022, which assist in identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions aid to identify the imminent investment pockets.

The report assists in understanding the strategies adopted by the companies for the growth of the market.

This study evaluates competitive landscape to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012986

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Type

DGBEA

DGBEF

Novolac

Aliphatic

Glycidylamine

Others

By Physical form

Solid

Liquid

Solution

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Composites

Electronic encapsulation & Others

By End User

Building & Construction

Transportation

General Industrial

Consumer Goods

Wind Power

Aerospace

Marine & Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

India

Others

LAMEA

South America

Middle East

Africa & Others

Other major players in the industry include:

Chang Chun Chemicals

Sanmu Group

Jubail Chemical Industries LLC (JANA)

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

Sika AG

Baling Petrochemical

Sicomin

Eagle Chemicals

Leuna Harze

Spolchemie

Elite Crete Systems

RBC Industries Inc.,

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support Automotive Sensor m is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.