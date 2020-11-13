Global Drone Analytics Market valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is attributed to increasing adoption of drone across various end user industries, rising demand for drone analytics from commercial applications, rising usage of drone for security and surveillance purpose and others.

Effective navigation has been a major challenge before the drone technology since its inception. Thus, drone companies are rapidly focusing on merging the existing drone technologies with predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to execute precise inspections for enabling effective navigations in all areas. Effective developments are being made in the field of agriculture and forestry, mining and quarrying and others.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Airware, Agribotix, Aeroevirnoment, Dronedeploy, Delta Drone, ESRI, Precisonhawk, Viatechnik, Pix4d, Kespry, Optelos, Huvrdata, Sentera Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

he detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Industry:

– Agriculture & Forestry

– Construction

– Insurance

– Mining & Quarrying

– Utility

– Telecommunication

– Oil & Gas

– Transportation

– Scientific Research

– Others

By Application:

– Thermal Defection

– Military

– Geolocation Exploration

– Aerial Monitoring

– Ground Exploration

– Volumetric Calculation

– 3D Modelling

– Others

By Type:

– On-Premises

– Software

– Service

– On-Demand

– Software as A Services

By Solution:

– End-To-End Solutions

– Point Solution

