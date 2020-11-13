Non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) is a memory, which recollects the information during a service outage that is when the power supply is not available, or the device is closed down. The data retention ability of NVDIMM memory, together with other advantages provided based on the speed, data security, power efficiency, and application performance is anticipated to increase the demand of NVDIMMs in the coming years.

Reduction in the requirement of batteries due to the adoption of NVDIMM is anticipated to propel the growth of the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market. However, high cost and lack of awareness of advantages offered by the technology might hinder the growth of the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market. Furthermore, growing acceptance of NVDIMM in various industry verticals are anticipated to create opportunities for the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1.AgigA Tech, Inc.

2.Fujitsu Limited

3.Micron Technology, Inc.

4.Netlist

5.Rambus

6.Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

8.SK Hynix Inc.

9.SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.

10.Viking Technology

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The non-volatile dual in-line memory module market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

