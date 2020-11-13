Smart education & learning is the process of using educational products, learning modules, and applications in lieu of traditional classroom teaching methods to improve learning and promote flexibility. Education institutes have been adopting new high-tech teaching methods, such as white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks to impart better education. The implementation of such technologies in classroom improves understanding of students and enhances student engagement toward learning. The use of smart education and learning assists in improving learning processes and understanding of concepts among students by offering superior quality content.
Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013826
Factors such as increased importance of e-learning in corporate and academic set-ups, proactive government initiatives to promote e-learning in developing markets, technological advancements in smart education & e-learning, and growing number of mobile learning applications drive the growth of the smart education & learning market.
The global smart education & learning market is segmented on the basis of component, learning mode, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software, services, educational content, and hardware. On the basis of learning mode, the market is bifurcated into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, and collaborative learning. Based on end user, it is divided into academics and corporate. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The report provides the profiles of key players, namely Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Saba Software, Inc., Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc.
Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00013826
BY COMPONENT
Software
Learning Management System
Learning Content Management Systems
Adaptive Learning Platform
Assessment Systems
Others
Services
Training & Certification
Consulting
Managed Hosting
Others
Educational Content
Audio-based Content
Text Content
Video-based Content
Hardware
BY LEARNING MODE
Virtual Instructor-led Training
Simulation-based Learning
Social Learning
Blended Learning
Adaptive Learning
Collaborative Learning
BY END USER
Academics
Corporate
Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013826
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.