This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

FICO (US)

Oracle (US)

SAS Institute (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

DXC Technology (US)

SAP (Germany)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Fiserv (US)

ThreatMetrix (US)

NICE Systems (Israel)

Experian (US)

LexisNexis (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

GRC Solution

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Insurance claims

Money laundering

Electronic payment

Mobile payment

Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fraud Analytics

1.4.3 Authentication

1.4.4 GRC Solution

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Insurance claims

1.5.3 Money laundering

1.5.4 Electronic payment

1.5.5 Mobile payment

1.5.6 Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size

2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in China

7.3 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in India

10.3 India Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM (US)

12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.2 FICO (US)

12.2.1 FICO (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.2.4 FICO (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 FICO (US) Recent Development

12.3 Oracle (US)

12.3.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

12.4 SAS Institute (US)

12.4.1 SAS Institute (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.4.4 SAS Institute (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAS Institute (US) Recent Development

12.5 BAE Systems (UK)

12.5.1 BAE Systems (UK) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.5.4 BAE Systems (UK) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 BAE Systems (UK) Recent Development

12.6 DXC Technology (US)

12.6.1 DXC Technology (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.6.4 DXC Technology (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 DXC Technology (US) Recent Development

12.7 SAP (Germany)

12.7.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.7.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development

12.8 ACI Worldwide (US)

12.8.1 ACI Worldwide (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.8.4 ACI Worldwide (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ACI Worldwide (US) Recent Development

12.9 Fiserv (US)

12.9.1 Fiserv (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.9.4 Fiserv (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Fiserv (US) Recent Development

12.10 ThreatMetrix (US)

12.10.1 ThreatMetrix (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

12.10.4 ThreatMetrix (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 ThreatMetrix (US) Recent Development

12.11 NICE Systems (Israel)

12.12 Experian (US)

12.13 LexisNexis (US)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

