This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
FICO (US)
Oracle (US)
SAS Institute (US)
BAE Systems (UK)
DXC Technology (US)
SAP (Germany)
ACI Worldwide (US)
Fiserv (US)
ThreatMetrix (US)
NICE Systems (Israel)
Experian (US)
LexisNexis (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fraud Analytics
Authentication
GRC Solution
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Insurance claims
Money laundering
Electronic payment
Mobile payment
Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Fraud Analytics
1.4.3 Authentication
1.4.4 GRC Solution
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Insurance claims
1.5.3 Money laundering
1.5.4 Electronic payment
1.5.5 Mobile payment
1.5.6 Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size
2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in China
7.3 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in India
10.3 India Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM (US)
12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development
12.2 FICO (US)
12.2.1 FICO (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.2.4 FICO (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 FICO (US) Recent Development
12.3 Oracle (US)
12.3.1 Oracle (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development
12.4 SAS Institute (US)
12.4.1 SAS Institute (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.4.4 SAS Institute (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAS Institute (US) Recent Development
12.5 BAE Systems (UK)
12.5.1 BAE Systems (UK) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.5.4 BAE Systems (UK) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 BAE Systems (UK) Recent Development
12.6 DXC Technology (US)
12.6.1 DXC Technology (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.6.4 DXC Technology (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DXC Technology (US) Recent Development
12.7 SAP (Germany)
12.7.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.7.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development
12.8 ACI Worldwide (US)
12.8.1 ACI Worldwide (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.8.4 ACI Worldwide (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ACI Worldwide (US) Recent Development
12.9 Fiserv (US)
12.9.1 Fiserv (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.9.4 Fiserv (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Fiserv (US) Recent Development
12.10 ThreatMetrix (US)
12.10.1 ThreatMetrix (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction
12.10.4 ThreatMetrix (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ThreatMetrix (US) Recent Development
12.11 NICE Systems (Israel)
12.12 Experian (US)
12.13 LexisNexis (US)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
