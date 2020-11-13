In 2017, the global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Boeing

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Thales

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

Astronautics Corporation of America

Esterline Technologies

International Flight Support

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional jet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Hardware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Narrow-body aircraft

1.5.3 Wide-body aircraft

1.5.4 Regional jet

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size

2.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Boeing

12.1.1 Boeing Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Boeing Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Boeing Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell International

12.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.3 Rockwell Collins

12.3.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

12.4 Thales

12.4.1 Thales Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Thales Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Thales Recent Development

12.5 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

12.5.1 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction

12.5.4 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development

12.6 Astronautics Corporation of America

12.6.1 Astronautics Corporation of America Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Astronautics Corporation of America Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Astronautics Corporation of America Recent Development

12.7 Esterline Technologies

12.7.1 Esterline Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Esterline Technologies Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Esterline Technologies Recent Development

12.8 International Flight Support

12.8.1 International Flight Support Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction

12.8.4 International Flight Support Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 International Flight Support Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

