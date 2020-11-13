In 2017, the global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Boeing
Honeywell International
Rockwell Collins
Thales
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES
Astronautics Corporation of America
Esterline Technologies
International Flight Support
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Narrow-body aircraft
Wide-body aircraft
Regional jet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Hardware
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Narrow-body aircraft
1.5.3 Wide-body aircraft
1.5.4 Regional jet
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size
2.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in China
7.3 China Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type
7.4 China Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in India
10.3 India Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type
10.4 India Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Boeing
12.1.1 Boeing Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Boeing Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Boeing Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell International
12.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.3 Rockwell Collins
12.3.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development
12.4 Thales
12.4.1 Thales Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Thales Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Thales Recent Development
12.5 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES
12.5.1 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction
12.5.4 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development
12.6 Astronautics Corporation of America
12.6.1 Astronautics Corporation of America Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction
12.6.4 Astronautics Corporation of America Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Astronautics Corporation of America Recent Development
12.7 Esterline Technologies
12.7.1 Esterline Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Esterline Technologies Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Esterline Technologies Recent Development
12.8 International Flight Support
12.8.1 International Flight Support Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Introduction
12.8.4 International Flight Support Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 International Flight Support Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
