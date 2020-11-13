This report focuses on the global Door Access Control Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Door Access Control Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Door Access Control Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Tyco

Bosch

Cansec Systems Ltd.

Kintronics

Honeywell

ADT

IDenticard Systems

Protection 1

Brivo

Stanley Security

Kisi

Vanderbilt

ISONAS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint

Digital

Merchanical

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital and Hotel

Office Building and Government

School and University

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Door Access Control Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Door Access Control Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Door Access Control Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Door Access Control Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fingerprint

1.4.3 Digital

1.4.4 Merchanical

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Door Access Control Solution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital and Hotel

1.5.3 Office Building and Government

1.5.4 School and University

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Door Access Control Solution Market Size

2.2 Door Access Control Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Door Access Control Solution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Door Access Control Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Door Access Control Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Door Access Control Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Door Access Control Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Door Access Control Solution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Door Access Control Solution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Door Access Control Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Door Access Control Solution Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Door Access Control Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Door Access Control Solution Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Door Access Control Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Door Access Control Solution Key Players in China

7.3 China Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Type

7.4 China Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Door Access Control Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Door Access Control Solution Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Door Access Control Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Door Access Control Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Door Access Control Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Door Access Control Solution Key Players in India

10.3 India Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Type

10.4 India Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Door Access Control Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Door Access Control Solution Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Door Access Control Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Tyco

12.1.1 Tyco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.1.4 Tyco Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Tyco Recent Development

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.2.4 Bosch Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.3 Cansec Systems Ltd.

12.3.1 Cansec Systems Ltd. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.3.4 Cansec Systems Ltd. Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cansec Systems Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 Kintronics

12.4.1 Kintronics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.4.4 Kintronics Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Kintronics Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell

12.5.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.6 ADT

12.6.1 ADT Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.6.4 ADT Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ADT Recent Development

12.7 IDenticard Systems

12.7.1 IDenticard Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.7.4 IDenticard Systems Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IDenticard Systems Recent Development

12.8 Protection 1

12.8.1 Protection Chapter One: Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.8.4 Protection Chapter One: Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Protection Chapter One: Recent Development

12.9 Brivo

12.9.1 Brivo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.9.4 Brivo Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Brivo Recent Development

12.10 Stanley Security

12.10.1 Stanley Security Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Door Access Control Solution Introduction

12.10.4 Stanley Security Revenue in Door Access Control Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Stanley Security Recent Development

12.11 Kisi

12.12 Vanderbilt

12.13 ISONAS

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

