In 2017, the global A2P and P2A Messaging market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2294060

The key players covered in this study

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global A2P and P2A Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the A2P and P2A Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of A2P and P2A Messaging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-a2p-and-p2a-messaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 CRM

1.4.3 Promotions

1.4.4 Pushed Content

1.4.5 Interactive

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Entertainment

1.5.4 Tourism

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Marketing

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Media

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size

2.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players A2P and P2A Messaging Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into A2P and P2A Messaging Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players in United States

5.3 United States A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type

5.4 United States A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players in China

7.3 China A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type

7.4 China A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players in India

10.3 India A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type

10.4 India A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 MBlox

12.1.1 MBlox Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.1.4 MBlox Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 MBlox Recent Development

12.2 CLX Communications

12.2.1 CLX Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.2.4 CLX Communications Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CLX Communications Recent Development

12.3 Infobip

12.3.1 Infobip Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.3.4 Infobip Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Infobip Recent Development

12.4 Tanla Solutions

12.4.1 Tanla Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.4.4 Tanla Solutions Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Tanla Solutions Recent Development

12.5 SAP Mobile Services

12.5.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Development

12.6 Silverstreet BV

12.6.1 Silverstreet BV Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.6.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Development

12.7 Syniverse Technologies

12.7.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.7.4 Syniverse Technologies Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Syniverse Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Nexmo Co. Ltd.

12.8.1 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.8.4 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Tyntec

12.9.1 Tyntec Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.9.4 Tyntec Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Tyntec Recent Development

12.10 SITO Mobile

12.10.1 SITO Mobile Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.10.4 SITO Mobile Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SITO Mobile Recent Development

12.11 OpenMarket Inc.

12.12 Genesys Telecommunications

12.13 3Cinteractive

12.14 Vibes Media

12.15 Beepsend

12.16 Soprano

12.17 Accrete

12.18 FortyTwo Telecom AB

12.19 ClearSky

12.20 Ogangi Corporation

12.21 AMD Telecom S.A

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2294060

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155