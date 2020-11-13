In 2017, the global Visual Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

SAS Institute

SAP

Tableau Software

QlikTech International

Arcadia Data

Alteryx

BeyondCore

Datameer

Datawatch

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

Oracle

OpenText (Actuate)

Pentaho

Platfora

Sisense

Teradata

TIBCO Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Market segment by Application, split into

Commerce

Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visual Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visual Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visual Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail

1.4.3 BFSI

1.4.4 Manufacturing

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commerce

1.5.3 Industry

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Visual Analytics Market Size

2.2 Visual Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Visual Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Visual Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Visual Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Visual Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Visual Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Visual Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Visual Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Visual Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Visual Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Visual Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Visual Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Visual Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in China

7.3 China Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Visual Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in India

10.3 India Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Visual Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Visual Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 SAS Institute

12.2.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 Tableau Software

12.4.1 Tableau Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Tableau Software Recent Development

12.5 QlikTech International

12.5.1 QlikTech International Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 QlikTech International Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 QlikTech International Recent Development

12.6 Arcadia Data

12.6.1 Arcadia Data Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Arcadia Data Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Arcadia Data Recent Development

12.7 Alteryx

12.7.1 Alteryx Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Alteryx Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Alteryx Recent Development

12.8 BeyondCore

12.8.1 BeyondCore Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 BeyondCore Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 BeyondCore Recent Development

12.9 Datameer

12.9.1 Datameer Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 Datameer Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Datameer Recent Development

12.10 Datawatch

12.10.1 Datawatch Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Visual Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 Datawatch Revenue in Visual Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Datawatch Recent Development

12.11 Logi Analytics

12.12 MicroStrategy

12.13 Oracle

12.14 OpenText (Actuate)

12.15 Pentaho

12.16 Platfora

12.17 Sisense

12.18 Teradata

12.19 TIBCO Software

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

