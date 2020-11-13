Fri. Nov 13th, 2020

Europe Patient Monitoring Devices Market Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2026||Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nonin., Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates

Nov 12, 2020 ,

Europe patient monitoring devices market is registering a Substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the dearth of expert healthcare professionals and growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe patient monitoring devices market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nonin., Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and others.

Market Insights in the Report

  1. To describe and forecast the Patient Monitoring Devices market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
  2. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market
  3. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
  4. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.
  5. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Patient Monitoring Devices market along with the market drivers and restrains.

Market Drivers

  • Dearth of expert healthcare professionals  is contributing to the growth of the market
  • Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market
  • Surge in ageing population is propelling the growth of the market
  • Growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

  • Lack of appropriate reimbursement is restricting the growth of the market.
  • Strict regulatory framework is hindering the growth of the market
  • Conflict from the healthcare industry professional towards the implementation of patient monitoring devices is hampering the growth of the market

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles

Segmentation: Europe Patient Monitoring Devices Market

By Monitoring Devices 

  • Cardiac  devices
    • ECG Devices
    • Implantable Loop Recorders
    • Event Monitors
    • Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors
    • Smart Wearable ECG Monitors
  • Neuromonitoring Devices
    • Electroencephalograph Machines
    • Magnetoencephalograph Machines
    • Cerebral Oximeters
    • Intracranial Pressure Monitors
    • Electromyograph Machines
  • Respiratory
    • Pulse Oximeters
    • Spirometers
    • Capnographs
    • Peak Flow Meters
  • Multi-Parameter
    • Low-Acuity Monitoring Devices
    • Mid-Acuity Monitoring Devices
    • High-Acuity Monitoring Devices
  • Hemodynamic
    • Disposables
    • Devices
  • Fetal and Neonatal
    • Fetal Monitoring Devices
    • Neonatal Monitoring Devices
  • Temperature Monitoring Devices
    • Digital
    • Infrared
    • Analog
    • Temperature Strips
  • Weight Monitoring Devices
    • Digital
    • Analog
  • Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

By End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory Care
  • Home Care

By Country

  • Germany
  • Italy
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Belgium
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

