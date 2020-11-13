Global Dental Endodontics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.15 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing applications of endodontic procedures due to growth of the ageing population worldwide.
Dental Endodontics market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the Dental industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental endodontics market are Danaher;
- Dentsply Sirona;
- Ultradent Products Inc.;
- Septodont Holding;
- Henry Schein, Inc.;
- Benco Dental Supply Company;
- Brasseler USA;
- Ivoclar Vivadent;
- FKG Dentaire;
- MANI,INC.;
- KaVo Kerr;
- PreXion;
- COLTENE Group;
- Zimmer Biomet;
- Institut Straumann AG
- Nobel Biocare Services AG.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2017, KaVo Kerr announced the launch of “OptiDam” in North America. The product is a first of its kind three-dimensional rubber dam. This procedure will help in protecting patients and enhance the effectiveness of physicians in endodontic and restorative dental procedures.
- In February 2017, PreXion announced that they had launched “PreXion Excelsior 3D CBCT”, with this product capable of delivering high quality of images and even reducing exposure to radiation significantly.
Segmentation: Global Dental Endodontics Market
Dental Endodontics Market By Product
- Instruments
- Endodontic Scalers & Lasers
- Machine Assisted Obturation System
- Apex Locators
- Motors
- Others
- Consumables
- Obturation
- Obturation Filling Materials
- Access Cavity Preparation
- Endodontic Burs
- Others
- Shaping and Cleansing
- Endodontic Files & Shapers
- Irrigating Solutions & Lubricants
Dental Endodontics Market By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Dental Endodontics Market By Geography
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific,
- Middle East and Africa
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN DENTAL ENDODONTICS MARKET
Rising Geriatric Population
According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100.
This rising levels of age of population, is expected to be one of the major factors for the growth of dental endodontics globally, as this category of individuals suffer from dental weakness and various other dental disorders
