The major players covered in the cardiac markers rapid tests & point of care (POC) market report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Instrumentation Laboratory, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd. among other domestic and global players.
Global Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests & Point of Care (POC) Market Scope and Market Size
Cardiac markers rapid tests & point of care (POC) market is segmented of the basis of type, product, testing and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type, the cardiac markers rapid tests & point of care (POC) market is segmented into troponin rapid tests & point of care testing, brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) rapid tests & point of care testing and other cardiac markers rapid tests & point of care testing.
The product segment of the cardiac markers rapid tests & point of care (POC) market is divided into reagents and instruments.
Testing segment of the cardiac markers rapid tests & point of care (POC) market is segmented into lab and point of care.
Based on end-users, the cardiac markers rapid tests & point of care (POC) market is segmented professional diagnostic centers, hospitals/critical care centers, home care settings, research laboratories and others.
