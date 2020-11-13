The global “cardiovascular devices market size” is prognosticated to reach USD 82.20 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, congenital heart disease, heart attack, cardiomyopathy, and others. The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various chronic diseases, especially of the heart diseases is a major factor propelling the cardiovascular devices market growth.

This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” According to the report, the market size was USD 49.90 billion in 2018 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2026.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Cardiovascular Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Cardiovascular Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Cardiovascular Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Abbott

Medtronic

Cordis (Cardinal Health)

LivaNova PLC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Others

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market

The most important factor driving the market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. This, coupled with and the advent of technological therapeutics for its the diagnosis of heart diseases, is creating lucrative growth opportunities. . Besides this, the increasing awareness and support initiatives taken by regional governments are expected to propel the cardiovascular devices market growth. Additionally, major investments are made to cater to the rising demand for cardiovascular surgical devices, and this will help the market gain momentum in the forecast period.

However, the market may be negatively impacted by the inability of vendors to invest in research and development of cardiovascular systems following its inefficiency with reimbursement models. Nevertheless, the advent of advanced safety and remote monitoring in the latest devices is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418

Presence of Major Vendors Strengthening North America Market Shares

Geographically, the global cardiovascular devices market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding the lion’sthe major cardiovascular devices market share, followed by Europe. This is on account of the presence of major manufacturers in Canada and the U.S. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to earn significant cardiovascular device market revenue on account of the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the regulatory scenario of the market. To cite an example, the government of India confirmed a reduction in stent prices as compared to the international market such as the U.S. This is likely to continue in the coming years. Such steps taken by the regional governments will help Asia Pacific market witness steady growth in the forthcoming years.

Cardiovascular Devices Market Segmentation:

By Device Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG) Remote Cardiac Monitoring Others

Therapeutic and Surgical Devices Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Catheter Stents Heart Valves Others



By Application

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Heart Failure

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Cardiovascular Devices Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Cardiovascular Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Cardiovascular Devices Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Related Reports:

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Demands, Current Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Demands, Current Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast

Global Clear Aligners Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Demands, Current Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports :

mHealth Market

mHealth Market Size

mHealth Market Share

mHealth Market Trends

mHealth Market Growth

mHealth Market Analysis

mHealth Market Business Opportunities

mHealth Market Key Players

mHealth Market Demand

mHealth Market Competitive Landscape

mHealth Market Segments

mHealth Market Overview

mHealth Market Industry

mHealth Market Stastistic

mHealth Market Devlopment Strategy

mHealth Market Future Growth

mHealth Market Research Methodology

mHealth Market Drivers

mHealth Market Manufacturers

mHealth Market Revenue