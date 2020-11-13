The dropshipping market was valued at US$ 162.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 591.77 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Alidropship; Doba Inc.; Dropshipzone; Inventory Source; Megagoods, Inc.; Modalyst, Inc.; Orderhive; Printify, Inc.; Salehoo Group Limited; and Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC.

Growing adoption of consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops in developing markets creates new and exciting opportunities for various ongoing technological developments. It has led to rising penetration of these devices across developed and developing economies. In developing markets, there is a huge scope for growth in the consumer electronics industry with consumption projected to surge as the penetration of brands increases. Demand for refrigerators, televisions, and other consumer electronic goods is expected to increase in the next few years. Mobile phone cases are considered a promising e-commerce niche. AliExpress, a China e-commerce giant, is highly active in dropshipping such mobile accessories. Dropshipping mobile phone cases is one of the great online selling ideas for the e-commerce business. Owing to increase in demand for mobile accessories, consumer electronics is one of the most significant catalyzer for dropshipping market.

The dropshipping market is analyzed based on product type, organization size, and geography. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into toys, hobby, and DIY; furniture and appliances; food and personal care; electronics and media; fashion; and others. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Geographically, the dropshipping market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region in dropshipping market from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising online shopping.

