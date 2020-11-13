The APAC digital English language learning market accounted for US$ 1,678.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 5,974.6 Mn by 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Babbel, Busuu Ltd., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc., Duolingo, EF education first, ELSA, Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Macmillan (Springer Nature), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc., Mondly, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc.,Transparent Language, VIPKID, Voxy, Worddive Ltd

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00010368

Asia Pacific education sector is transforming exponentially, owing to the various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to drive the sector digitally. Governments of various countries in Asia Pacific such as China, South Korea and Australia have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which have helped these countries to boost the English education systems in the countries. For instance; Australian governmental initiative Digital Education Revolution (DER), which was initiated a decade ago, has fostered several schools and universities in leveraging digital education. Similarly, Chinese government has also initiated several policies to drive the digital education majorly focusing on English language learning, which has propelled the rise in number of companies offering the same to Chinese students. 51Talk is one of the most prominent APAC digital English language learning institutions in China; and 17Zuoye is another digital platform for Chinese students, teachers and parents, which provides online exercises and homework, allowing the end users to enhance their capabilities. These initiatives have driven the educational technology to a great extent. In the current scenario, India is pacing up to create a substantial market space for digital education. Various initiatives have been undertaken by the Indian government to popularize the digitalized technologies in educational sector. SWAYAM is the most prominent digital learning platform and initiative undertaken by Indian government, which helps the students to opt for online courses covering all higher education subjects. International universities are also allowed to offer their respective courses and examination through SWAYAM platform, which is facilitating the students to learn and opt for examinations from international universities. This factor increases the English learning, speaking and writing skills of the students. National digital library is another Indian government initiative implemented with a vision of virtual source of learning resources from a single-window facility. This initiative is also gaining prominence in the current state, and the same is expected to boast the APAC digital English language learning market in India to grow, which is anticipated to showcase growth in Asia Pacific APAC digital English language learning market. Few other initiatives undertaken by Indian government to boost digital education include; e-Shodh Sindhu, FOSSEE, and Virtual Lab. Thus, with the increasing initiatives by different governments of Asia Pacific countries is foreseen to facilitate the APAC digital English language learning market to upsurge during the forecast period.

Digital transformation is has influenced the Asia Pacific educational sector heavily in the recent years. Australia and China are the most prominent countries to implement digital education in schools, and universities which include English language learning. However, China and South Korea leads the APAC digital English language learning market. India on the other hand has recently implemented several initiatives to boost the digital education in the country under the initiative “Digital India”. Additionally, the penetration of internet has spurred the demand for e-learning in the country, which is also impacting positively on the APAC digital English language learning market in the recent scenario. Also the availability of the online examinations and scrutinizing individual English proficiency has also gained popularity in the Asia Pacific countries.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00010368

Table Of Content

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Landscape

5. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market -Market Analysis

7. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Language Type

8. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market – By Deployment Type

9. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Analysis – By Business Type

10. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Analysis – By End User

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00010368

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune