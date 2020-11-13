The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market valued at USD 36.63 Billion in the year 2019 and x thousand tonnes by volume has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Specialty fertilizers are an easy and efficient way to supply household or garden plants with nutrients on a regular basis. The ultimate goal of adding specialty fertilizers to the soil is to supply the requisite amount of nutrients to crops and prevent the toxification of soil due to over-fertilization. Specialty fertilizers are a fast growing and diverse group of products with different characteristics containing one or more of the essential primary, secondary or micro-nutrients.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Nutrien, Yara International, Israel Chemicals, K+S, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries, EuroChem, OCP S.A, Haifa Group, Wilbur-Ellis.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AZOTH00030156

Among the Product segment in the Specialty Fertilizers market (Compound Fertilizers, Slow Release Fertilizers, Controlled Release Fertilizers, Micronutrient Fertilizers), Compound Fertilizers segment leads the market. The compound fertilizer market has witnessed significant growth due to the need for increased productivity and to optimize yield and fertilizer intensity gap across regions. In addition, rise in awareness about soil profile and nutritional balance drives the growth of the compound fertilizer market.

Based on Crop (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornaments and Others), Cereals & Oilseeds segment holds considerable share. The dominance of the cereals & oilseeds segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of liquid fertilizers for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. Nitrogen used in specialty fertilizer solutions for cereals and oilseeds aims to improve spray droplet retention and penetration of active ingredients into the plant foliage.

Based on Ingredients (UAN, CAN, MAP, Potassium Sulfate and Potassium Nitrate), UAN segment dominates the market for the specialty fertilizers. UAN (Urea Ammonium Nitrate) is considered to be an excellent irrigation fertilizer for cereal production and irrigated plant cultivation. UAN is basically used before ploughing field, which helps in enhancing degradation.

The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Specialty Fertilizers market. The specialty fertilizers market in the region grows as Asia Pacific is home to two agriculture-dependent economies, India and China. The demand for specialized fertilizers has increased steeply as governments in these countries are heavily subsidizing fertilizers to increase crop yield.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AZOTH00030156

Table Of Content

1.Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Product Outlook

4. Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: An Analysis

5. Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Segmentation By Product (By Value, By Volume)

6. Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Segmentation By Crop (By Value, By Volume)

7. Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Segmentation By Ingredients (By Value, By Volume)

8. Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Specialty Fertilizers Market: Segmentation By Product, Crop, Ingredients (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

10. Europe Specialty Fertilizers Market: Segmentation By Product, Crop, Ingredients (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AZOTH00030156

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune