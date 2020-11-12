The Global Aerostructures Market Size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 70.98 billion, while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.67% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing demand of UAVs and the growing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing to develop advanced aerostructures by the companies globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Aerostructures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Wings, Nose, Fuselage, Nacelle and Pylon, Empennage, and Others), By Material (Alloys, Composite, and Metals), By Platform (Fixed-wing Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, General Aviation Aircraft, and UAVs) and Rotary Wing Aircraft (Commercial & Civil Helicopters, Military Helicopters, and UAVs), By End-Use (Aftermarket and OEM), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 57.56 billion in 2019.

Aerostructures are important component of the aircraft’s airframe that includes wings, fuselage, and flight control surfaces. They are manufactured using metallic and composite material based on the requirement. They are designed to protect the aircraft from adverse environmental factors and ensure its well-being, while improving stability and fuel-efficiency.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Demand for UAVs to Propel Growth

The growing focus on upgrading the defense services by the nations across the globe is driving the demand for UAVs. These unmanned vehicles are widely being adopted owing to the rising border disputes and conflicts. According to National Geographic, there are over 150 active border disputes across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and North America. The increasing adoption of UAVs is propelling the demand for advanced aerostructures components to ensure strict vigilance and security along the borders. This, along with technological advancement in manufacturing is expected to bode well for the growth of the global aerostructures market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment Held 70.8% MARKET Share in 2019

The fixed-wing aircraft segment, based on platform, is expected to remain at the forefront owing to the increasing demand for aerostructures components for general aviation, business jets, commercial aircraft, and UAVs, among other. The segment held a market share of about 70.8% in 2019.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate and hold the highest position in the global aerostructures market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of established manufacturers that are adopting advanced manufacturing technologies such as additive manufacturing to develop innovative aerostructures in the region. The region stood at USD 25.56 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market owing to the growing demand for composite materials from manufacturing facilities such as ATR and Airbus SE in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on R&D Activities to Expand Their Product Portfolios

The global aerostructures market is consolidated by the presence of major companies such as SAAB AB, Stelia Aerospace Group, and others. These companies are focusing on investing in R&D activities to develop advanced aerostructures products to expand their product portfolios and further boost sales revenue. The other key players are adopting strategies such as partnership, the introduction of new products, and collaboration to maintain market stronghold that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Aerostructures:

AAR Corporation (Illinois, the U.S.)

Bombardier Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

Cyient Ltd. (Hyderabad, India)

GKN plc (Redditch, the U.K.)

Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

RUAG International Holding AG (Bern, Switzerland)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (Wichita, the U.S.)

STELIA Aerospace Group (France)

Triumph Group, Inc. (Berwyn, the U.S.)

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company (Charlotte, the U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Haifa, Israel)

Other Players

Industry Development:

August 2020 – Veelo Technologies introduces enhanced version of its composite aerostructures adopted by the aerospace industry. According to the company, the technology, VeeloVEIL is extremely light, along with being conductive metalized nonwoven that improves the survivability of the aircraft.

