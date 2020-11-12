Latest research report on “MRO Software Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The MRO Software Market in aviation is projected to grow from USD 6.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 195 pages, profiling 22 companies and supported with 142 tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the MRO Software Market:

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

SAP SE (Germany)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Ramco Systems Limited (India)

IFS AB (Sweden)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Boeing (US)

Infor (US)

Trax (US)

Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland)

IBS Software (India)

Rusada (Switzerland)

Communications Software Limited (UK)

Flatirons Solutions Inc. (US)

Aviation Intertec Services (Canada)

BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Tracware Limited (UK)

FLY Online Tools (US)

Aerosoft Systems Inc. (US)

Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany)

GE Aviation (US)

Sopra Steria (France)

“Based on pricing model, subscription model segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period”

Based on pricing model, the subscription model segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Users of MRO software widely adopt the subscription model due to its advantages of low cost and flexibility of use. The upfront cost of subscription-based software is typically lower than that of the ownership model.

“Based on end user, MROs segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Based on end user, the MROs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. MROs share common functionalities, such as line maintenance, base maintenance, and component maintenance. Digitalization is a significant trend in the aviation MRO industry, due to which the demand for aviation MRO software is expected to grow from the MROs in this market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead MRO software market in aviationin2020 According to Boeing Commercial Outlook 2019, there will be more than 17,390 aircraft deliveries by 2038 in Asia Pacific owing to the rise in passenger traffic. This will lead to a surge in demand for maintenance technicians in the region.

Competitive Landscape of MRO Software Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking Of Key Players, 2019

3.1 Winning Imperatives, By Key Players

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Contracts

4.3 Other Developments

