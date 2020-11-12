Thu. Nov 12th, 2020

Enzymes Market Forecast Analysis 2020-2025 with Top Key Players Like DuPont, Associated British Foods, DSM and more.

Nov 12, 2020

Latest research report on “Enzymes Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Enzymes Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10.0 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value.

Top Companies Profiled in the Enzymes Market:

  • BASF (Germany)
  • DuPont (US)
  • Associated British Foods (UK)
  • DSM (Netherlands)
  • Novozymes (Denmark)
  • Kerry Group (Ireland)
  • Dyadic International (US)
  • Advanced Enzymes (India)
  • Aumgene Biosciences (India)
  • Hansen (Denmark)
  • Amano Enzymes (Japan)
  • Roche Holding (Switzerland)
  • Codexis (US)
  • Sanofi (France)
  • Merck (Germany)
  • Enzyme Supplies (UK)
  • Creative Enzymes (US)
  • Enzyme Solutions (US)
  • Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (US)
  • Biocatalysts (UK)

The industrial enzymes segment accounted for a major share in the enzymes market, on the basis of product type, in 2018. Enzymes are used in various industries and have multiple applications, such as textile, laundry detergents, pulp & paper, and leather. Due to factors such as low manufacturing cost and reduced energy consumption, enzymes are being widely used across different industries.

Based on source, the enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. The microorganisms segment is estimated to account for the largest share for the enzymes market as they are the primary source of industrial enzymes due to its special characteristics and other biochemical properties. In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for specialty applications due to their diversity.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Regions Covered

1.5 Periodization Considered

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 Unit Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

….more

