The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 9.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Carbon Footprint Management Market:

Carbon Footprint (England)

Salesforce (US)

ENGIE (France)

IsoMetrix (South Africa)

Schneider Electric (France)

Intelex (Canada)

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Enablon (France)

Trinity Consultants (US)

Dakota Software (US)

Envirosoft (Canada)

Enviance (US)

ProcessMAP (US)

Accuvio (Ireland)

Carbon EMS (New Zealand)

Native Energy (US)

EnergyCAP (US)

Locus Technologies (US)

Ecotrack (US)

The solution forecasts carbon emissions, simulates, and analyses organizations’ carbon footprint scenarios. It also helps users forecast future emissions, impact of these emissions on the company growth, thus increasing performance and improving decision-making through Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions baseline simulation. The software also runs simulations of different scenarios to anticipate the results of user efforts for reducing carbon emissions.

Integration and deployment services include services related to the deployment of the solution, and integration with an organization’s existing platforms. Different organizations have different platforms and the integration of an individual solution poseses challenges for the enterprise IT staff. Hence, integration and deployment services play an important role in providing the flawless delivery of the solution.

