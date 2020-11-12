Latest research report on “Adhesive Tapes Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Adhesive Tapes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 60.4 Billion in 2020 to US$ 79.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Adhesive Tapes Market:

3M Company (US)

tesa SE (Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Lohmann GmbH (Germany)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Scapa Group PLC (Canada)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Based on resin, the acrylic segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market in 2019.Acrylic adhesive tapes are firm and durable as compared to rubber and silicone tapes. Properties of acrylics include fast curing time; excellent resistance to oxidation, temperature, and UV radiation; color stability; anti-aging; good balance of adhesion and cohesion; excellent water resistance; and high peel, tack, and shear strength.

The water-based technology segment is projected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The demand for water-based adhesive tapes across various end-use industries is increasing, as water-based technology is environment-friendly and does not emit VOCs during formulation.

