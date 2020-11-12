Prostate Laser Surgery Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment.

A few of the major competitors currently working in global prostate laser surgery market are Olympus Europa SE & Co. KG, Limmer Laser GmbH, Urologix, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Unique Medical Devices, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, CoreTherm Medical Inc., Lumenis, Medifocus, Inc. among others.

Global Prostate Laser Surgery Market

By Type (Photoselective Vaporization of the Prostate (PVP), Holmium Laser Ablation of the Prostate (HoLAP), Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP)),

By End User (Hospitals, Specially Clinics, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Prostate Laser Surgery Market

Prostate laser surgery is used in treatment of urinary symptoms caused by a prostate gland enlargement known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Chance of BPH increase as men gets older. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) can cause painful urinary indications such as blockage in the urine bladder out flow, bladder and urinary tract or kidney problems. Surgeons insert a scope into the tube that carries urine from bladder and focuses scope to deliver laser energy to shrink or removes excess tissue which is preventing urine flow. The demand for prostate laser surgery has widely increased as the surgery helps surgeons to reduce risk of bleeding and provide quicker recovery after procedures. Demand for prostate laser surgery is furthered expected to increase with increasing number of benign prostatic hyperplasia cases and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia is also driving this market growth

Increasing technological advancement acts as a market driver

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to enhance growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost of treatment is expected to restrain the market growth

Prostate laser surgery is associated with risks such as Dry orgasm, Temporary difficulty in urinating, urinary tract infection can hinder the market growth

Availability of other alternative treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia is expected to restrict the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Prostate Laser Surgery Market

By Type

Photoselective Vaporization of the Prostate (PVP)

Holmium Laser Ablation of the Prostate (HoLAP)

Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP)

By End User

Hospitals

Specially Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In OCTOBER 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation has Acquired Augmenix Inc. which is a manufacturer of SpaceOAR Hydrogel System developer which is used to reduce debilitating and common and side effects which men might experience post radiotherapy to treat prostate cancer. The acquisition will help company to increase its urology and pelvic health product portfolio

In December 2018, Medifocus, Inc. has received FDA Post Market Approval (PMA) supplement approval for the Prolieve Thermodilatation Device after new labeling based on successful completion of FDA post approval study (PAS). The approval will help company to increase its revenue generation as Prolieve is the only FDA approved and patented thermodilatation device available in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global prostate laser surgery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prostate laser surgery market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

