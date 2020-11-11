Laboratory Gas Generators Market By Product Type (Hydrogen Gas Generators, Nitrogen Gas Generators, Oxygen Gas Generators, Zero Air Gas Generators, Purge Gas Generators, Others), Application (Gas Chromatography, LC-MS, Gas Analyzers, Spectroscopy, Others), End-User (Chem/Petrochemical Companies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Environmental Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laboratory gas generators market are PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Angstrom Advanced Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd; ProtonOnsite; Erre Due s.p.a.; Nitrogenium; MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.; F-DGSi; Airgas, Inc; Claind S.r.l.; Ecotech; LNI Swissgas Srl; WIRAC Automation Ltd; Texol Technical Solutions Plc; Asynt Ltd.; Cinel S.r.l.; Leman Instruments, Valco Instruments Co. Inc. among others.
In this Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market report, industry trends are formulated on macro level which guides in comprehending market place and possible future issues. This market report is a result of incessant efforts lead by clued-up forecasters, innovative analysts and bright researchers who indulge in detailed and attentive research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. The report lends a hand to businesses so that they can make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are evaluated in this industry analysis report.
Global laboratory gas generators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.77 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the expansion of applicable end-use industries giving rise to an enhanced area of application for these products.
Market Definition: Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market
Laboratory gas generators are the instruments responsible for providing various laboratories and facilities with a consistent supply of gases and/or mixture of gases for a variety of applications. These generators provide enhanced levels of safety and operations due to the fact that they only store a limited volume of gas, along with their operations being set at a low-pressure. They are also equipped with special safety sensors which results in them shutting down their working upon identifying any threats
Market Drivers
- Accelerated growth experienced by the biotechnology and healthcare industries; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Growing levels of safety concerns resulting in a shift from conventional instruments for fulfilling the gas demands to gas generators; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- High levels of demand for high-purity gases coupled with significant rise in the prices of cylinder gases is expected to fuel the growth of the market
- Innovations and advancements in technology relating to gas generators is also expected to act as a market driver
Market Restraints
- Lack of technical knowledge and skills in the individuals for the installation and servicing of these products is expected to restrict the market growth
- High costs of these generators due to their premium service capabilities can impede the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market
By Product Type
- Hydrogen Gas Generators
- Nitrogen Gas Generators
- Oxygen Gas Generators
- Zero Air Gas Generators
- Purge Gas Generators
- Others
By Application
- Gas Chromatography
- Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
- Gas Analyzers
- Spectroscopy
- Others
By End-User
- Chem/Petrochemical Companies
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Environmental Companies
- Food & Beverage Companies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2018, Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd announced the availability of various innovations in their product range during the 66th ASMS Conference held in San Diego, California, United States from 3-7th June, 2018. The new generator has been designed to offer on-demand supply of gas with variations in flow of analytical grade nitrogen at up to 70 litres per minute, at a purity level of 99.5%. Branded as “GENIUS XE” is an upgradation of the company’s best-selling “Genius” line of generators
- In June 2017, NEL announced that they had completed the acquisition of Proton Energy Systems, establishing the global leader of electrolyser equipped with levels of growth potential. This acquisition will prove to be a valuable complimentary addition to the NEL’s business operations providing high levels of areas for further innovations and advancement in product range
Competitive Analysis:
Global laboratory gas generators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laboratory gas generators market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
