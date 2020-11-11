Hospital acquired infection control market is expected to account to USD 9.25 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This market expansion has been caused by the growing volume of surgical procedures undertaken worldwide which has subsequently impacted the volume of infection spread in the different regions worldwide.

The major players covered in the report are Olympus Corporation, Cantel Medical, Getinge AB, STERIS plc, Belimed, STEELCO S.p.A., ASP, BD, Crosstex International, Inc., Diversey, Inc, MMM Group, 3M, bioMérieux SA, Sterigenics U.S., LLC, Cepheid among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market By Product (Sterilizers, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Microbial Testing Instruments, Reagents, Consumables, Disinfectants, Infection Prevention & Surveillance Software, Others), Application (Disease Testing, Drug-Resistance Testing), Technology (Phenotypic Methods, Genotypic Methods), Disease (Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, UTI, Others), End Users (Hospitals, ICUs, Ambulatory Surgical, Diagnostic Centers, Nursing Homes, Maternity Centers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

Hospital acquired infection control consists of various products, services and solutions all designed to prevent and control the spread of infections originating from hospitals. This infection control products are designed to be implemented across different forms of healthcare facilities; although due to the origination of infections originating from hospitals on a large scale, the implementation of the services, products and solutions from this industry is at a significant level.

Increasing stringency in terms of regulations and compliances being imposed by the authorities in terms of infection prevention and control from different healthcare facilities is expected to act as a growth driver for hospital acquired infection control. With the rapid growth of infrastructural development from different hospitals and healthcare facilities in the developing regions the market for hospital acquired infection control is expected to expand rapidly in the above-mentioned forecasted period.

Although, even with the rapid rise in advancements of technologies the devices and technological awareness regarding these products and services is still at its infancy and this factor is acting as a restrictive factor for the market’s growth.

This hospital acquired infection control market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Scope and Market Size

Hospital acquired infection control market is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology, disease and end users. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of product, hospital acquired infection control market has been segmented into sterilizers, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessors, microbial testing instruments, reagents, consumables, disinfectants, infection prevention & surveillance software and others. Sterilizers have been sub-segmented into heat sterilization equipment, low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment and others. Heat sterilization equipment is further sub-segmented into moist heat sterilization equipment and dry heat sterilization equipment. Disinfectors have been sub-segmented into washer disinfector and flusher disinfector. Endoscope reprocessors have been sub-segmented into single basin endoscopic reprocessors and dual basin endoscopic reprocessors. Microbial testing instruments have been further segmented into automated microbial identification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instruments, mass spectrometers, microarrays, polystainers, flow cytometers and others. Disinfectants have been segmented into type and formulation. Type further consists of hand disinfectants, skin disinfectants, instrument disinfectants and surface disinfectants/disinfectant robots. Formulation consists of disinfectant wipes, disinfectant liquids and disinfectant sprays.

Based on application, the hospital acquired infection control market has been segmented into disease testing and drug-resistance testing.

Hospital acquired infection control market has been segmented on the basis of technology into phenotypic methods and genotypic methods. Phenotypic methods are further sub-segmented as phage-based assays, colorimetric methods and nitrate reductase assay. Genotypic methods are also sub-segmented into DNA sequencing, solid-phase hybridization techniques, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques and microarrays.

Based on disease, the hospital acquired infection control market has been segmented into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections (UTI) and others.

Hospital acquired infection control market has also been segmented into hospitals, intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory surgical, diagnostic centers, nursing homes, maternity centers and others.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Country Level Analysis

Hospital acquired infection control market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product, application, technology, disease and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will be expected to dominate the hospital acquired infection control market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, with the focus of major healthcare facilities and authorities on the prevention and spread of any infections originating from different healthcare facilities. This trend has resulted in significant reduction of infection prevalence, although with the high volume of surgical procedure carried out in the region, high risk is present in terms of infection spread.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Hospital acquired infection control market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for hospital acquired infection control market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the hospital acquired infection control market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share Analysis

Hospital acquired infection control market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hospital acquired infection control market.

Customization Available: Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

