Major vendors covered in this report: Symsoft, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, SAP SE, AdaptiveMobile Security, Evolved Intelligence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mobileum Inc., Omobio, Open Mind Services Limited., Tata Communications., Fortinet, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc, Sophos Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., SonicWall., Barracuda Networks, Inc. , Endian SRL among others

Competitive Analysis: Network Security Firewall Market

Global network security firewall market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network security firewall market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Network Security Firewall Industry

Market Drivers:

Increased network security and privacy is driving the market growth

Implementation of next-generation networking technologies is acting as a driver for the market growth

New vulnerabilities in SS7 is enhancing the market growth

Administrative regulations encouraging network security application firewall is flourishing the market growth

Advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry is propelling the market growth

Market Restraint:

The absence of basic network firewall restoration is hampering the market growth

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Network Security Firewall competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Network Security Firewall industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Network Security Firewall marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Network Security Firewall industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Network Security Firewall market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Network Security Firewall market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Network Security Firewall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Solution

SMS Firewall A2P Messaging P2A Messaging

Signaling Firewall SS7 Firewall Diameter Firewall Others



By Service

Professional Services Deployment and Integration Consulting Services Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Type

Packet Filtering

State full Packet Inspection

Next Generation Firewall

Unified Threat Management

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Network Function Virtualization

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

The analyzed data on the Network Security Firewall market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

