Pre-shipment Inspection Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The pre-shipment inspection, as the name suggests, is the inspection before shipment of goods. Pre-shipment inspection process can be done at different stages before shipment such as checking of goods and packaging, quality control or consistency of goods, checking of all documentation and so on. In other words, pre-shipment process has been carried out to reduce the risk of poor quality and non-compliance goods, minimize product recalls and reduce cost. After successful pre-shipment inspection, exporter gets an inspection certificate which indirectly increases the overall sells of goods. The applications of pre-shipment inspection include food and agriculture, chemicals, medical and health care sector, mining, transportation, oil and gas sector and others.

Prominent Market Players: Pre-Shipment Inspection Market

ALS

Applus+

Asia Quality Focus

QIMA

Bureau Veritas

CAYLEY AEROSPACE

CIS Commodity Inspection Services

Cotecna Inspection SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

TÜV NORD GROUP

DNV GL

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the pre-shipment inspection market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, increasing cases of product recalls and increasing trend of outsourcing inspection services to third-party service providers.

Now the question is which are the regions that pre-shipment inspection market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecast market leaders to target Asia- Pacific developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Pre-shipment inspection market is becoming more competitive every year with in-house currently being the largest market sourcing type for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the pre-shipment inspection market.

The 2020 Annual Pre-Shipment Inspection Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analyzing the Pre-Shipment Inspection market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Pre-Shipment Inspection producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Benchmark wholesale prices, market position, plus prices for raw materials involved in Pre-Shipment Inspection type

Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market: Segment Analysis

Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market, By Sourcing Type (In-House, Outsourced), EXIM (Export Goods, Import Goods), Application (Consumer Goods and Retail, Agriculture and Food, Chemicals, Construction and Infrastructure Industrial and Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Life Sciences, Mining, Oil & Gas and Petroleum, Transportation, Supply Chain and Logistics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Recent developments

In August, DEKRA Certification acquired MasterTest. MasterTest is a testing organization and its country-wide network of eleven testing stations. DEKRA Certification more focused in inspection and testing services hence DEKRA Certification acquired MasterTest

In August, Intertek Group PLC acquired Alchemy Systems. Alchemy is the global leader in food and workplace safety training for production workers. Intertek Group plc acquired Alchemy Systems to develop safety training for workers.

In February, ALS Limited acquired Mav-Tech Inc. where, Mav-Tech Inc. provides materials engineering, welder qualification and mechanical testing services to oil, gas and petrochemical industries. The acquisition has been beneficial for expanding overall business by adding welder qualification and mechanical testing services

In June, Applus+ was awarded for the Energy & Industry Division in Spain by UNDP. This award has developed more popularity among present customers. .

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Market

Pre-Shipment Inspection Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Pre-Shipment Inspection Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Pre-Shipment Inspection Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Pre-Shipment Inspection Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Pre-Shipment Inspection Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Pre-Shipment Inspection

Global Pre-Shipment Inspection Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

