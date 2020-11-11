Industry 4.0 market document covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market research report comprises of the most important market insights that takes business to the highest level of growth and success. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the Industry 4.0 report. By keenly unearthing the best market opportunities, resourceful information is fostered for the business to prosper in the market.

Global industry 4.0 market is set to witness a growing healthy CAGR of 15.35% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the awareness among people concerning the advantages of using industry 4.0 is contributing to the market growth.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Industry 4.0 market including: , General Vision, Splunk Inc., Worldsensing, Interset, AIBrain Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ABB, Facebook Technologies LLC., ExOne, SRI International, agenturetcetera, Advantech Co. Ltd., Oracle, SAMSUNG, Intel Corporation, Arcadia Data Inc., Sensory Inc. and DENSO CORPORATION among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Industry 4.0 market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Industry 4.0 market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Industry 4.0 industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Siemens, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., SAP SE, Intelligent Automation Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NGRAIN (Canada) Corporation, Beijer Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Microsoft, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Segmentation: Global Industry 4.0 Market

By Technology

Industrial Robotics Collaborative Industrial Robots Articulated Robots Cylindrical Robots Scara Robots Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Others

Cyber Security

Internet of Things (IoT)

3D Printing

Advanced Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Big Data

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace

Chemical & Materials

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Industry 4.0 Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Industry 4.0 Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Industry 4.0 Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Industry 4.0 Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Industry 4.0 Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Industry 4.0 Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Industry 4.0 Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Industry 4.0 Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Industry 4.0 Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

