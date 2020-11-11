Wed. Nov 11th, 2020

HEMOSTATS MARKET DEMAND, OPPORTUNITY, SHARE ANALYSIS AND TOP COMPANIES CRYOLIFE, INC., GAMMA THERAPEUTICS, INC, HEMOSTASIS, LLC, MEDTRADE PRODUCTS LIMITED

ByData Bridge Market Research

Nov 11, 2020

Hemostats Market By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), Formulation (Matrix & Gel Hemostats , Sheet & Pad Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, Powder Hemostats), Application (Orthopedic, General Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecological Surgery), Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hemostats market are Ethicon US LLC (US), Baxter (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), 3-D Matrix Medical Technology (Japan), RESORBA Medical GmbH, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Biom’up SAS, CryoLife, Inc. (US), Gamma Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Hemostasis, LLC. (USA), MedTrade Products Limited (UK), Integra LifeSciences (US), Medline Industries, Inc (US), HEMOTEC MEDICAL GMBH (Germany), Stryker (US), CSL (US), Mallinckrodt company. (UK), Equimedica (Europe), and others.

Global Hemostats Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.06 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hemostats-market

Global Hemostats Market analysis report is an indispensable model to have increments in business activities, qualitative work is done and enhanced profits. With the utilization of well-established tools and techniques in this Hemostats Market business document, complex market insights are turned into a simpler version. By accomplishing an inspiration from the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up inventive ideas and striking sales targets which in turn make them achieve a competitive advantage over their competitors. Further, the manufacturer can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which are analyzed here. An expert team analyses and forecasts market data using well-established market statistical and coherent models to make this Hemostats Market business report outstanding.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In April 2019, Biom’up announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) application for HEMOSNOW, a hemostatic dry powder made from porcine collagen and bovine-derived chondroitin sulfate developed by the Company for managing minimal and mild levels of bleeding during surgical procedures.
  • In January 2019, Biom’up Company, specializing in surgical hemostasis announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted marketing approval for its HEMOBLAST Bellows Laparoscopic Applicator for all minimally-invasive procedures.

Market Definition: Global Hemostats Market 

The hemostat can be defined as a surgical tool which is used to control blood loss or halt bleeding during major surgical. Basically it is used in early phases of surgery for an initial incision that closes blood vessels until ligation. It contain group of instruments which include needle holders, pivot, various clamps and various clamps.

According to the American Joint Replacement Surgery 2016, around 427,181 total surgical procedures were reported for joint replacement surgery in the U.S. However, the cluttering of surgical field due to multiple clamp attachment causing inconvenience to the surgeons and thus, leading to surgical errors is expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure, this significant act as driver to the market.
  • Increasing number of technological advancement, this significant act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

  • Highly consolidated market, this act as restraints to the market.

Order a Copy of Global Hemostats Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-hemostats-market

Segmentation: Global Hemostats Market 

By Product Type

  • Thrombin Based
  • Combination
  • Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based
  • Gelatin Based
  • Collagen Based Hemostat

By Indication

  • Wound Closure
  • Surger

By Formulation

  • Matrix & Gel Hemostats
  • Sheet & Pad Hemostats
  • Sponge Hemostats
  • Powder Hemostats

By Application

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • General Surgery
  • Neurological Surgery
  • Cardiovascular Surgery
  • Reconstructive Surgery
  • Gynecological Surgery

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory Centers
  • Community Healthcare
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

  • Current and future of global hemostats market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
  • The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
  • Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
  • The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

  • All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
  • All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Contents:

  1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2. MARKET DEFINITION

1.3. OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL HEMOSTATS MARKET

1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5. LIMITATION

1.6. MARKETS COVERED

  1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED

2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7. SECONDARY SOURCE

2.8. ASSUMPTIONS

  1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.4. CHALLENGES

  1. PREMIUM INSIGHTS
  2. REGULATORY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. REGULATORY PROCEDURE

  1. REIMBURSEMENT

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

  1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
  2. GLOBAL HEMOSTATS MARKET, BY TYPE
  3. GLOBAL HEMOSTATS MARKET,BY APPLICATION
  4. GLOBAL HEMOSTATS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
  5. GLOBAL HEMOSTATS MARKET, BY END USER
  6. GLOBAL HEMOSTATS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
  7. GLOBAL HEMOSTATS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

13.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL

13.2. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

13.3. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

13.4. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: APAC

  1. COMPANY PROFILES

14.1. ETHICON US, LLC (SUBSIDIARY OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC)

14.2. PFIZER

14.3. C.R BARD

14.4. BAXTER

14.5. VASCULAR SOLUTIONS, INC (ACQUIRED BY TELEFLEX INCORPORATED)

14.6. B.BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

14.7. 3-D MATRIX LTD

14.8. RESORBA MEDICAL GMBH

14.9. ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

14.10. BIOM’UP

14.11. CRYOLIFE, INC.

14.12. EQUIMEDICAL

14.13. HEMOSTASIS, LLC

14.14. MEDTRADE PRODUCTS LIMITED

14.15. STRYKER

14.16. ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.

14.17. INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION

14.18. ALTAYLAR MEDICAL

14.19. BIOCER ENTWICKLUNGS-GMBH

14.20. SMI (STARCH MEDICAL)

Get Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hemostats-market

By Data Bridge Market Research

