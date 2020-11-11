The global textile chemicals market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, De-sizing Agents and Others), By Application (Apparel, Home Furnishing and Technical Textiles) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other textile chemicals market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Archroma (Switzerland)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Kiri Industries Ltd. (India)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Omnova Solutions Inc. (USA)

Lubrizol Corporation (USA)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Tanatext Chemicals (Netherlands)

Rudolf GmbH (Germany)

NICCA Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kemin Industries Inc. (USA)

JINTEX Ltd. (Taiwan)

Sarex Chemicals (India)

Cost-reduction Needs have put Innovations to the Fore

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall textile chemicals market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product innovations driven by rising need for low-cost products will have a huge impact on the growth of the market. Several companies are focusing on manufacturing methods with the view to minimizing the total product cost. In October 2019, Huntsman Corporation, a leading textile chemical manufacturer, announced that it has launched a new dyeing auxiliary that will save the total cost of polyester dyeing. The company introduced ‘Eriopon E-3 SAVE’ dyeing; a product with the ability to shorten the dyeing cycle of the polyester. The product will combine pre-sourcing, reduction, and dyeing in a single bath. This will significantly reduce the time as well as the cost associated with the product. Huntsman’s latest product is not the only progress that the company has made and recent activities will help the company gain a formidable stand in the market.

Regional Analysis for Textile Chemicals Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Textile Chemicals Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Textile Chemicals Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Textile Chemicals Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

