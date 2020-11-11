The global personal protective equipment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Product (Head Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection Protective Footwear, Hand Protection, and Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rapid Urbanization

Asia Pacific is set to grow considerably in the coming years because of the presence of a well-established construction sector in this region. The developing nations, such as India, China, and South Korea are the major contributors to growth. Industry consolidations and rapid urbanization in these countries would also affect the market positively. However, COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the growth rate. As per our research, Hong Kong’s construction industry recently laid off approximately 50,000 employees on account of the disruptions in the supply of labor and raw material from China.

Regional Analysis for Personal Protective Equipment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

