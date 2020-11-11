Report Summary:

The report titled “Tool Joint Market” offers a primary overview of the Tool Joint industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Tool Joint market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Tool Joint industry.

Historical Forecast Period

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Tool Joint Market

2018 – Base Year for Tool Joint Market

2019-2027 – Forecast Period for Tool Joint Market

Key Developments in the Tool Joint Market

To describe Tool Joint Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Tool Joint, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2013 to 2019;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Tool Joint market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2018 to 2026;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Todescribe Tool Joint sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Tool Joint Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Oilfield-OCTG

• National Oilwell Varco

• EBIC Oilfield Equipment

• Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt. Ltd

• Hacker International, LLC

• Maier GmbHCo. KG

• TSC Drill Pipe

• TONTAN

• Copeland Supply Co., Inc

• Arnco Technology Trust Ltd

• Foremost

Market Segment by Countries, covering

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Threaded Screw-on Type

• Counter-bore Weld Type

• Flash or Inertia Weld Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Oil

• Gas