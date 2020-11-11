The global glass packaging market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-use Industry (Alcoholic beverages, Food, Non-Alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other glass packaging market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of top companies profiled in the glass packaging market are:

Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland)

Anchor Glass Container Corporation (BA Glass B.V.) (U.S.)

Verallia (U.S.)

Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.)

TOYO GLASS CO.,LTD. (Japan)

Heinz Glas GmbH (Germany)

Vetropack Group (Switzerland)

AGI Glasspack Ltd. (India)

Yantai NBC Glass Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)

Yantai Changyu Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

The rising demand for glass and glass material is consequential to the lesser environmental effects it has. The exceptional properties of this material including rigidity and durability will contribute to the growing demand. The high investment in the research and development of efficient glass material, coupled with the presence of several large scale manufacturers across the world will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The adverse effects of plastic and the strict regulations imposed by governments of several countries towards the use of plastic will lead to a huge adoption of glass as alternative solution to plastics. The product is most widely used in the food and beverage industry for beverage supply and distribution. The increasing consumption of bottled and packaged beverages will aid the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis for Glass Packaging Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Glass Packaging Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Glass Packaging Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Glass Packaging Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

