The global aluminum curtain wall market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stick-built, Unitized and Others), By Application (Commercial Buildings and Residential Buildings) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other aluminum curtain wall market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market are:

ALUMIL S.A.

Reynaers Aluminium

ALUTECH

EFCO Corporation

Kawneer Company Inc.

TECHNAL

HUECK System GmbH & Co.KG

ETEM Group

HansenGroup Limited

Schüco International KG

Qingdao Longxiang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Toro Group of Companies

Alimicor Limited

GUTMANN Bausysteme GmbH

Aluplex

Sanwa Tajima Corporation

GEUSTYN & HORAK

Other Key Players

Rising Investment in Aluminum Extrusion by Key Players to Boost Sales Opportunities

Aluminum extrusion is utilized in the manufacturing of curtain walling systems. The rising investment by eminent companies to expand their existing Aluminum extrusion capacities will positively impact the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in June 2018, HAI Extrusion Germany GmbH, a global leader in extruded sections including aluminum, machining, and surface treatment announced that it has strategically invested around US$ 15 million to establish 3300-ton Aluminum extrusion press in Germany. The investment will help the company to better serve the consumers in construction as well as industrial sectors with high-quality Aluminum profiles.

Regional Analysis for Aluminum Curtain Wall Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Aluminum Curtain Wall Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

