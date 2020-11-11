The global flooring market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Flooring Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Non-Resilient {Ceramic, Wood, Laminate, and Others}, Resilient {Vinyl, and Others}, Carpets & Rugs, {Tufted, Woven, and Others}), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other flooring market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Companies Covered in Flooring Market Report are:

Engineered Floors

Kajaria Ceramics

Invista

LG Hausys

Balta Industries

Victoria PLC

James Halstead

Congoleum

Toli Corporation

Interface

Forbo

TARKETT

Mohawk Industries

Nora Systems

Boa-Franc

Parador

Swiss Krono

Growing Preference for Vinyl Flooring to Fuel the Flooring Market

Vinyl flooring solutions are becoming increasingly among homeowners as well as commercial occupants, which is fueling this market growth. This rising preference is attributable to host of benefits that vinyl tiles and other flooring options offer. For example, in commercial spaces, vinyl tiling provides a durable and reliable flooring solution as these spaces have heavy foot traffic throughout the day.

Regional Analysis for Flooring Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Flooring Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Flooring Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Flooring Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

