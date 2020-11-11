The global industrial fasteners market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Metal Fasteners, and Plastic Fasteners), By Product (Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non-Threaded, and Aerospace Grade), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Industrial Machinery, Home Appliances, Lawns & Gardens, Motors & Pumps, Furniture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other industrial fasteners market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Industrial Fasteners Market are:

Arconic

ATF Inc.

Nifco

MW Industries, Inc. (MWI)

LISI Group – Link Solutions for Industry

Sesco Industries, Inc.

Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc.

BPF

Elgin Fastener Group

Eastwood Manufacturing

Other Key Players

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In June 2019, TriMas Aerospace announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Safran and Sonaca. Through this collaboration, the company will look to expand its global customer base and subsequently boost its businesses across the world.

The company also plans to increase its production capacity of blind fasteners, thereby strengthening its footprint in the market. Trimas’ collaboration with Safran and Sonaca will not just benefit the companies, but will also influence the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years. The report includes a few of the other factors that have influenced the growth of the market in recent years.

Regional Analysis for Industrial Fasteners Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Industrial Fasteners Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Industrial Fasteners Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Industrial Fasteners Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

