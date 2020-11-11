The global antimicrobial packaging market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Biopolymers, Paper & Paperboard, and Others), By Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acid, Bacteriocins, and Others), By Type (Bags, Pouches, Trays, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other antimicrobial packaging market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market

BASF SE

Dunmore Corporation

BioCote Limited

PolyOne Corporation

Microban International

Mondi PLC

The DOW Chemical Company

CSP Technologies

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Rising Demand for Medical Devices to Stimulate Growth in North America

North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of antimicrobial packaging in various industries. The growing demand for drugs and medical devices will enable growth in North America. The market in Asia Pacific generated a high revenue in 2018 and is likely to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the high demand for sustainable packaging from China, India, and South Korea. The rising consumption and demand of food will contribute positively to the growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, the blooming pharmaceutical and medical industry will have a positive impact on the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Antimicrobial Packaging Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Antimicrobial Packaging Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Antimicrobial Packaging Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

