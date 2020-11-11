Natural fibers are basically bio-based materials manufactured using materials, including wood, flax, cotton, kenaf, and hemp. All these materials are less harmful to the environment as well as easily available. Raw materials utilized to manufacture natural fiber composites are environment-friendly & has the potential to replace synthetic fibers over the coming years. Natural fiber composites are mainly composite materials made of polymer resins reinforced by natural fiber. It possesses the physical as well as the high mechanical performance of the fiber & the appearance, bonding, and physical properties of the polymer. Design possibilities are numerous owing to the wide range of manufacturing processes, each resulting in specific quality products. The manufacturing process, along with composite products, can be chosen to best fit the environment in which the product is to be made & used. Natural fibers are emerging as better alternatives to glass fibers owing to their low cost, lightweight, and superior environment-friendly qualities.

The natural fiber composites (NFC) market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in automotive, electrical & electronics, building & construction, and others. Rising awareness towards green products, increasing disposable income of consumers, the growing inclination for eco-friendly products, and urging uptake of recyclable products are likely to play a vital role in the growth of the market. NFC possesses good thermal as well as acoustic insulating properties. Production of NFCs requires less investment, less energy, and also is less hazardous. Thus, it is ideal for usage in low-wage countries. Automotive, along with construction industries, are the two major consumers of NFCs. Demand for NFCs is expected to rise at a rapid pace due to the increase in sales of automobiles in developing countries, including India and China. However, the moisture sensitivity of these composites may be poised to hinder the growth of the natural fiber composites (NFC) market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the chemical processing industry and construction industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The “Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the natural fiber composites (NFC) market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, application, technology type, and geography. The global natural fiber composites (NFC) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading natural fiber composites (NFC) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global natural fiber composites (NFC) market is segmented on the basis of raw material, application, and technology type. On the basis of raw material, the natural fiber composites (NFC) market is segmented into wood and non-wood. The natural fiber composites (NFC) market on the basis of the application is classified into automotive, electrical & electronics, building & construction, and others. On the basis of technology type, global natural fiber composites (NFC) market is bifurcated into injection molding, compression molding, pultrusion, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global natural fiber composites (NFC) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The natural fiber composites (NFC) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

