A web hosting service is a type of hosting service that allows organizations and individuals to make their websites accessible via the web. Growing digitalization across the globe is one of the major drivers of the web hosting services market growth. Furthermore, the rising amount of data and the growing requirement of new servers is increasing demand for the web hosting service that propels the growth of the web hosting services market during the forecast period.

Leading Players in the Web Hosting Services Market:

Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T Inc., Combell nv., Endurance International Group, Equinix, Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, Google LLC, Leaseweb, Microsoft Corporation

Growing internet penetration and rapid growth in the e-commerce sector is boosting the growth of the web hosting services market. Moreover, the increasing demand for web hosting service from various end-users to increase the performance of their website are triggering the growth of the web hosting services market. Implementation of AI in web hosting and increase the number of small and medium-sized businesses are increasing demand for web hosting services that are expected to drive the growth of the web hosting services market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global web hosting services market is segmented on the basis of type, application, connectivity, deployment type. On the basis type the market is segmented as website hosting, shared hosting, dedicated hosting, collocated hosting, others. On the basis application the market is segmented as public website, mobile application, intranet site, online application. On the basis connectivity the market is segmented as xDSL, fiber, MPLS, ethernet, IP-VPN. On the basis deployment type the market is segmented as public, private, hybrid.

