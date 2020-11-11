A combi boiler or combination boiler is the high-efficiency central heating and water heating boiler in one unit. The combi boiler is compact, faster, cheaper, and safer; also, it saves space, which increased demand for this boiler that drives the growth of the combi boiler market. Low installation and low operational costs are also encouraging the end-user for adoption, which further propelling the growth of the combi boiler market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Daikin

2. Groupe Atlantic

3. HTP Comfort Solutions LLC.

4. Navien Inc.

5. Rheem Manufacturing

6. Rinnai America Corporation

7. Robert Bosch LLC

8. Vaillant Group

9. Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc.

10. Weil-McLain

Growing investments toward the installation of effective space-heating technologies are driving the growth of the combi boiler market. Increasing focus on reduction in carbon footprint coupled with rising adoption of energy-efficient heating technologies is the major factor that contributing to the growth of the combi boiler market. Growing replacement of conventional boiler with a combi boiler is also positively impacting the growth of the combi boiler market. Rapid urbanization is increasing demand for an effective heating system that is expected to boost the growth of the combi boiler market.

The “Global Combi Boiler Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the combi boiler industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview combi boiler market with detailed market segmentation by fuel type, technology, and geography. The global combi boiler market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading combi boiler market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the combi boiler market.

The global combi boiler market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, technology. On the basis fuel type the market is segmented as natural gas, oil, others. On the basis of technology the market is segmented ascondensing, non-condensing.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global combi boiler market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The combi boiler market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Combi Boiler Market Size

2.2 Combi Boiler Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Combi Boiler Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Combi Boiler Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Combi Boiler Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Combi Boiler Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Combi Boiler Sales by Product

4.2 Global Combi Boiler Revenue by Product

4.3 Combi Boiler Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Combi Boiler Breakdown Data by End User