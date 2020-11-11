Utilities requiring ADMS are investing in this technology as development and innovations are taking place on a day-to-day basis, users are fixing electric vehicles, rooftop solar photovoltaic systems, and other grid-connected devices that the utilities must provide. Utilities which are adopting ADMS, understands it as an essential part to stay in electricity business which is frequently getting change. Thus, this factor is expected to boost the boom barriers and bollards market globally.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Open Systems International Inc.

2. Advanced Control Systems, Inc.

3. Schneider Electric SE

4. Indra Sistemas

5. ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.

6. ABB Ltd.

7. General Electric Company

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. Survalent Technology Corporation

The global market for advanced distribution management system market will exhibit growth in near future. Some of the factors contributing to the market growth is need to modify or to replace outdated systems with advanced systems for better cost efficient option and power consumption. However, it needs a dedicated team for the deployment of a system also, integration of ADMS because new systems are complicated and need basic of IT so as to get worked and these are some of restraining factors affecting growth of advanced distribution management system market during the forecast period.

Advanced distribution management system market is segmented by vertical into commercial and industrial. Major part of revenue is generated from commercial, an end user of ADMS. It happened because of the rise in investment for the development of new infrastructure including office premises, shopping malls, institutional buildings which needs ADMS system for better optimization of distribution grid. Also, to upgrade old DMS with advanced DMS to ensure cost savings, with energy savings efficiently and effectively. Further, by type the market is segment into solution and services. The solution for ADMS comprises of SCADA, Distribution Network Analysis (DNA) and Outage Management System (OMS). Whereas the services segment comprise of consulting, system integration and support & maintenance. By segment the solution segment lead the market, however in the coming years the market will be taken over by the ADMS services.

