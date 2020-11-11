Enterprise IP Management Software market is expected to grow US$ 16.51 billion by 2025 from US$ 4.12 billion in 2016. Enterprise IP management software is an automation system for modern corporate that supports in the tracking of patents, trademarks, copyrights and IP. The software facilitates paperless work and is used by corporates that aims to frame an advanced IT infrastructure and system. This software enables the corporate’s IPR Departments, to perform periodic activities easily, efficiently, effectively and accurately. Trademark IP management software type is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the increasing number of trademarks registered worldwide.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Anaqua

2. IPfolio

3. WebTMS

4. Cardinal IP

5. Patrix AB

6. FlexTrac

7. Lecorpio

8. CPA Global

9. Inteum

10. Gridlogics

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is increasing demand for intellectual property protection and majority of the companies retain their IP in order to sustain the global enterprise competition. IP Assets are valuable and flexible key assets for creating and sustaining enterprise competition. Globalization and trade liberalization have made most it significant for all enterprises including SMEs become competitive on intercontinental platform even if the company is operating in the domestic market only limited to a single country.

The global Enterprise IP Management Software market for the end-user industries is fragmented into BFSI, Information & Technology, automotive, aerospace & defense, research institutes and others. The segmentation is based upon need for enterprise IP management software to improve intellectual property search, analytics and protection of intellectual properties. Information & Technology in the enterprise IP management software market have acquired the biggest share in 2016, followed by pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Research Institutes and Aerospace and defense. Information & Technology industry is the industry that initiates innovations. In the year 2014 tech companies accredited majority patents, which was more than 300,000 utility patents. The IT industries are estimated to further increase at a significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise IP Management Software Market Size

2.2 Enterprise IP Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise IP Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Enterprise IP Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise IP Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise IP Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Sales by Product

4.2 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Revenue by Product

4.3 Enterprise IP Management Software Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Breakdown Data by End User

