Wireless POS Terminal is an electronic payment system from which electronic fund transfer takes place. These fund transfers are done through payment cards such as credit or debit cards, smart card at POS terminals. Near field communications, radio-frequency identification (RFID), are the methods utilized for wireless electronic funds transfer. These fund transfers are made in close physical proximity when compared to mobile payments that use broad area cellular networks.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: BBPOS Limited, Castles Technology Co., Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf, Elavon Inc., First Data Corporation, Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, PAX Global Technology Limited, Squirrel Systems, VeriFone Holdings, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Wireless POS Terminal Market?

The Wireless POS Terminal market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as increasing E-Commerce transactions, wide adoption of wireless payment terminal in retail sector, rising usage of Europay, Mastercard, and Visa(EMV) Cards, and increase in cashless transactions in different countries. However, the security issues related to wireless technology, lack of standardization and consumer awareness are the factor that are expected to hinder the market growth

What is the SCOPE of Wireless POS Terminal Market?

The “Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wireless POS Terminal industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wireless POS Terminal market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Wireless POS Terminal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wireless POS Terminal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global wireless POS terminal market is segmented on the basis of component, type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as Hardware and Software. On the basis of the type the market is segmented as Portable Countertop & PIN Pad, mPOS, Smart POS, and Other. Further, based on application, the market is divided into Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Sports & Entertainment, and Other.

What is the Regional Framework of Wireless POS Terminal Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Wireless POS Terminal market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Wireless POS Terminal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

