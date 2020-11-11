Global Third Party Manufacturing Logistics Market 2017 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

The third-party manufacturing logistics is referred to as logistics services provided by the 3PL companies for carrying out manufacturing services. The third-party manufacturing logistics market is fragmented with the presence of some of the well-established as well as some of the emerging players in the market. The increasing trading activity due to the globalization is one of the major factors supporting the growth of third party manufacturing logistics services market.

Some of the key players of Third Party Manufacturing Logistics Market: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CEVA Logistic, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC., KANE LOGISTICS, KUEHNE+NAGEL, NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD, UPS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS, XPO LOGISTICS

The increasing manufacturing sector, growing trade activities, and increasing demand for increasing the efficiency of the supply chain are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the third party manufacturing logistics market. However, the lack of control of manufacturers on logistics services is the major factor that might slow down the growth of this market. The APAC region is expected to show a high growth owing to the goring manufacturing sector in countries like India, China, and Japan.

The global third party manufacturing logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as CO2 laser, fiber laser, green laser, UV laser, YAG laser. Based on application, the market is segmented as inbound logistics and outbound logistics. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as warehousing and fulfillment, transportation and distribution, and consulting and management. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as automotive, steel and metal, construction, consumer electronics, machinery, aerospace, oil and gas, and others.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

