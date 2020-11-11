Global E-Waste Management Market 2013 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2020

To reduce the E-Waste generated across the world, E-Waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions. Market players are taking measures to recycle the E-Waste in order to reduce the pollution and environmental hazards caused by it. In June 2014, Dell, a leading computer manufacturer launched its first computer that is made of plastics obtained from recycled electronics. The company has started selling its first computer “the OptiPlex 3030” which is made up of old electronics using closed loop recycling process. Recently, Dell has also started using recycled plastics in its other desktops and monitors. Millions of refrigerators, TV sets and cell phones are replaced with newer versions due to user’s growing inclination towards technologically advanced gadgets. In 2010, US discarded about 258 million units of computers, cell phones, TV sets and monitors. North America is a leader in exporting E-waste to the developing countries such as China and Japan. This exported E-Waste is then recycled in developing regions which generates revenue for the market.

Some of the key players of E-Waste Management Market: STENA METALL AB, UMICORE SA, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited, MBA Polymers Inc., Triple M Metal LP, LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc., CRT Recycling Inc., Tetronics Limited, ELECTRONIC RECYCLERS INTERNATIONAL INC., Boliden AB

The Global E-Waste Management Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global E-Waste market is segmented by E-waste source and type. Presently, a market trend is observed in North America that highlights the fact that majority of E-Waste is trashed to developing countries, rather than recycling or reusing them. Developing countries lead in recycling the E-Waste, as majority of E-Waste is exported to emerging countries by developed countries. Amongst all sources of E-Waste such as household appliances, IT and telecommunications and consumer electronics, refrigerator sets from household appliances are discarded in highest number as compared to other household appliances. The decrease in the life cycle of electronic products viz. computers, laptops, cell phones is generating large amount of electronic waste in North American region. Moreover, the region wise study of global market is conducted to closely examine the effects of E-Waste in every country. The regions analysed are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America generates the largest revenue for the global market.

Most important type of E-Waste Management covered in this report are:

Trashed

Recycled

Based on source, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Household Appliances

Refrigerators

Lightings

Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

