The global healthcare BPO services is expected to reach US$ 68,198.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 35,818.9 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018-2025.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Accenture, IBM, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited.,Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Genpact, Xerox Corporation,. GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and, Magellan Solutions

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003819

Constant changes in government regulations, mounting pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs, rising consolidation in the healthcare BPO industry, the market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast years. However, hidden costs of outsourcing and dearth of skilled professionals and researchers can pose major challenges for the growth of global healthcare BPO services market. On the other hand, outsourcing teleradiology services through BPO is expected to be one of the prevalent trend in the global healthcare BPO services market in the years to come.

The healthcare BPO services market as per the payer service is segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. In 2017, the claims administration segment held a largest market share of 61.2% of the healthcare BPO services, by payer service. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for faster, error-free processing and payments, and a better overall customer experience is increasing. The paper claims or traditional claim administration procedures are time consuming and the Healthcare BPO enables the payers to save time and money, and provide better services to their clients by increasing efficiencies throughout the entire claims lifecycle from claims intake to final payment. On the other hand, fraud management is expected to be the fastest growing payer service in the global healthcare BPO services market.

The provider service segment of the healthcare BPO services market includes medical billing, finance and accounts, medical coding and others. Medical billing segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The healthcare BPO offer medical billing services in order to ease the process of billing and the healthcare organizations also gain insight about their cash flow. Thus the medical billing segment in the healthcare BPO market is expected to boost the growth of this market.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report healthcare BPO services market are Chilean Economic Development Agency, American College of Radiology, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, United Nations, Abu Dhabi Systems & Information Centre, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association, India BPO Promotion Scheme, European Union, Food and Drug Administration and more.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003819

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION 20

2. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE BPO SERVICES – KEY TAKEAWAYS 22

3. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE BPO SERVICES – MARKET LANDSCAPE 25

4. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE BPO SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 38

5. HEALTHCARE BPO SERVICES – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 43

6. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET ANALYSIS – BY PAYER SERVICE 47

7. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET ANALYSIS – BY PROVIDER SERVICE 54

8. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET ANALYSIS– BY PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICE 59

9. NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 65

10. EUROPE HEALTHCARE BPO SERVICES REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 78

11. ASIA PACIFIC HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 91

12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEALTHCARE BPO SERVICES REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 103

13. SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTHCARE BPO SERVICES REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 116

14. HEALTHCARE BPO SERVICES MARKET –KEY COMPANY PROFILES 123

15. APPENDIX 147

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003819

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune