Report Highlights

North American infrastructure market should grow from $346.6 billion in 2018 to $381.0 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% for the period of 2018-2023.

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12598

Report Includes 68 data tables and 11 additional tables

An overview of civil engineering services for public works infrastructure projects in North America

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on public infrastructure projects or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including bridges, tunnels, highways, roads, railroads, airports, canals, dams, artificial harbors, pipelines, telecommunications, water supply, and wastewater and solid waste management

A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the North American market landscape

Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the time frame covered

Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Bechtel Group Inc., Hatch Mott MacDonald, Jacobs Engineering Group, Louis Berger Group and Parsons Corp.

Report Scope

The civil engineering sector consists of businesses primarily engaged in applying physical laws and engineering principles to the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the built environment. This report is concerned specifically with the market for civil engineering services as they relate to public infrastructure projects.

Public infrastructure projects are construction or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including:

To Get Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12598