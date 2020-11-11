The global market for geospatial analytics should grow from $53.2 billion in 2019 to $110.9 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Includes

63 tables

An overview of global geospatial analytics market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Details about geospatial analysis and description of their applications such as climate change modelling, weather monitoring, sales analysis, crisis management, animal population management, and human population forecasting

Knowledge about geographic information systems (GIS) and discussion on their usage in predicting, managing, and documenting all kinds of phenomena affecting the planet, its systems, and inhabitants

Coverage of concerns regarding regulatory and legal issues with geospatial technology

Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry, including Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.

Report Scope

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for geospatial analytics, which is used in various applications, ranging from urban and infrastructure planning to public health and disaster risk reduction and management. The market is broken down by types, components, applications, End-User industries and regions. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, component, application, End-User industry and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for geospatial analytics. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for geospatial analytics, current trends within the industry and regional market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the geospatial analytics industry globally.