The Warriors are off to a strong start!

Wednesday night, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Golden State and Stephen Curry (21 points, 12 rebounds) did not give details on their floor (112-87) against a broken down Dallas team. three-point address. Even Luka Doncic (20 points) was not enough this time.

Betting everything on long distance shots, Dallas had to expect one day to become disillusioned. That’s precisely what happened Wednesday night in San Francisco in the Western Conference Finals game that saw the fallers of the Phoenix Suns in the semi-finals (in game 7) bow very heavily (112-87) on the floor of Golden State in the first game of the series. Well helped by their opponents, out of address from the first minutes of the meeting, the Warriors did not really have to force to outclass the Mavericks who paid their bankruptcy behind the line (11 out of 48) after the break. At halftime, Stephen Curry (21 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists) and his teammates only had a nine-point lead (54-45) against the Texans and a Luka Doncic not in the evening of his life either (20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists to 6 of 18 on shots, including 3 of 10 three-pointers).

More than one shot on two three-pointers for Dallas: only 11 baskets scored!

Because instead of putting the soft pedal on the shots from afar, the Mavs, unable to put in difficulty the very solid Warriors defensively other than by multiplying the winning attempts, continued to take an impressive number of shots behind the line (48 on their 86 of the game). Unfortunately for them with still a rather incredible lack of success (3 out of 10 also for Reggie Bullock, author of 12 points) for the 2011 NBA champion. The gap therefore quickly swelled to reach 25 points at the buzzer. An ideal start for Golden State, which will find Dallas on Friday in game 2 of this final in the West. But Warriors advantage for now.

BASKETBALL – NBA / PLAY-OFFS 2022

Finals

Western Conference

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (3) – DALLAS MAVERICKS (4): 1-0

Match 1 – Golden State Warriors – Dallas Mavericks: 112-87

Game 2 on Friday, May 20 in San Francisco

Game 3 on Sunday May 22 in Dallas

Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24 in Dallas

Game 5 (if necessary) Thursday, May 26 in San Francisco

Game 6 (if necessary) on Saturday May 28 in Dallas

Game 7 (if needed) on Monday, May 30 in San Francisco