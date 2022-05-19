the new life of George W. Bush

For some, it’s the slip of the century, even if it’s not funny. The language of George W. Bush, the former American president, forked this Wednesday, May 18, when he wanted to attack Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. “The one-man decision to launch a totally unwarranted and brutal invasion of Iraq – I mean Ukraine…”he tried to correct, while giving a speech for his foundation in Texas. “I am 75 years old”quickly justified the former president in front of a hilarious audience.

Slip of the century during a speech on the war in Ukraine by former US President George W. Bush “One man’s decision to launch a totally unwarranted and brutal invasion of Iraq…I mean Ukraine”pic.twitter.com/XUeTiA8wjC —Charles Villa (@charlesvillaa) May 19, 2022

The war in Iraq, which he launched in 2003, was justified by false information, which led the American public to believe that Saddam Hussein’s regime possessed weapons of mass destruction. Between 2003 and 2011, the conflict caused the death of more than 100,000 civilians and a geopolitical upheaval whose consequences the inhabitants of the Middle East continue to pay the consequences, in particular with the emergence of the Islamic State.

” Blind “

Since the end of his presidency in 2008, George W. Bush has persisted in defending the legitimacy of the invasion of Iraq. In his memoirs, published in 2010, Bush insists that “removing Saddam from power was the right decision (…) despite all the hardships that followed, America is safer without a murderous dictator pursuing weapons of mass destruction and supporting terrorism in the heart of the Middle East”. He just admits having “sent US soldiers into battle based on information that turned out to be false”but repeats having been ” blind “ by the information transmitted by its administration.

Described by the American press as a stubborn optimist, lacking in curiosity and common sense, George W. Bush is a confusing character. His memoir ends with a dog poo story. Shortly after leaving the White House, Bush moved to Texas and walked his dog Barney one morning. “Barney spotted our neighbor’s lawn, where he quickly went about his business. There I was, the former President of the United States, with a plastic bag in my hand, picking up what I had been dodging for eight years,” he writes, by way of conclusion. An entire program.

Self-portrait in the shower

After his retirement from political life, George W. Bush got down to building a vast $250 million complex, which houses his archives, his foundation, and where he gives speeches, like this Wednesday. He also exhibited his paintings there. The former governor of Texas has indeed taken a passion for painting and signs his works with his artist name: “W”.

The self-portraits of George W. Bush



DR



This Sunday painter first trained by sketching his pets and curious self-portraits presenting him in his shower. These atypical paintings ended up on the Internet, after his mailbox was hacked.

Then, he took it into his head to paint the heads of state he met during his mandate. Vladimir Poutine, Tony Blair or Nicolas Sarkozy passed under the brush of the one who jokes while slipping that he has a “Rembrandt stuck in himself”. The genius that slumbers in him is visibly struggling to come out. “The paintings are a bit primitive and amateurish, that’s kind of how I remember him as president »judged Paul Chan, an American artist, in the New York Times.

bald cypresses

Passionate about painting, George W. Bush also started selling trees. On his 600-hectare ranch in Texas, he grows live oaks, slime oaks and bald cypresses that he sells to landscapers. “I am not retired, I am an arborist”boasts the former president in American television programs which film him, surveying his estate in a golf car or 4×4.

Intermittently, George W. Bush returned to the political scene, mainly to oppose Donald Trump, who came from the Republican Party like him. The Texan refused to support the New York billionaire in the 2016 presidential election, without however calling to vote for his competitor Hillary Clinton. During Trump’s tenure, Bush also took a stand in favor of immigrants to the United States.

An “artistic” rebellion. It is in painting that he now protests, in particular by publishing a gallery of portraits of immigrants to highlight the “benefits that immigrants bring to countries”. Would the world have been better off if he had picked up the brush sooner?